Funny Face's ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, has tied the knot again in a beautiful marriage ceremony

The policewoman was seen in regal attire as she was presented to the public with her husband

She will be walking down the aisle in the white wedding on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Elizabeth and Funny Face broke up five years ago amid accusations of infidelity by the comedian

Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, the ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, has remarried today, July 28, 2021, in a beautiful traditional ceremony at Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Elizabeth Ntim, who is a policewoman, tied the knot with Eric Adjei in an elaborate ceremony attended by a number of people.

The traditional marriage ceremony came off at 10:00 at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the latest couple in town were seen seated on gigantic couple chairs while dressed in regal African cloths.

Elizabeth complimented her looks with many beads as she sat majestically and smiled at the crowd.

Ntim and Adjei will hold their white wedding at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International, Lapaz Race Course on July 31, 2021.

The marriage of Elizabeth Ntim comes exactly five years after she ended her relationship with Funny Face known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro.

Funny Face and Adwoa broke up in 2016 after two years of marriage in what turned out to be a very controversial divorce.

While Funny Face accused Nana Adwoa of infidelity, she countered by saying the comedian was not good enough in bed for her.

She even went ahead to reveal bedroom secrets which eventually led to Funny Face being tagged as a two-minute man.

Since their acrimonious divorce, the two were never spotted at the same place at the same time until September 2020.

The two former lovers were seen together, albeit in not-so-friendly circumstances, at the launch of Adonko Next Level.

