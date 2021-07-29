Moesha Boduong's personal assistant, Nelson, has made some nasty revelations about the actress

Nelson, who spoke to Salma Mumin in an audio which has leaked online, described his boss in bad terms

YEN.com.gh has broken down the full audio. bringing out the bad things he said

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Actress Moesha Boduong is back in the trends on social media after her personal assistant identified as Nelson made some allegations.

In a leaked audio, Nelson made wild revelations concerning Moesha and what he thinks might have caused her current predicament.

Nelson said many things in the audio which was recorded from a conversation between him and actress Salma Mumin.

Moesha and her PA Nelson Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh has broken down the conversation and brought up all the most important revelations Nelson made.

1. Moesha's condition:

Nelson told Salma Mumin that Moesha virtually became mentally unstable after seeing one of her boyfriends in an occultic mode.

According to Nelson, Moesha called her boyfriend and saw him draped in blood.

2. Sugar daddies:

Nelson claimed that Moesha had many sugar daddies. Some in Ghana and Nigeria. Those in Nigeria are a pastor and senator.

It is the Nigerian senator that he claims Moesha saw and started acting strangely.

3. Sandra Ankobiah:

According to Nelson, his boss once claimed that celebrity lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, dealt in drugs.

4. Paying bloggers to bash celebs:

Nelson also claimed that Moesha used to induce bloggers with money for them to paint other celebrities black.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

5. Paid to win awards:

Moesha's personal assistant further told Salma that his boss paid organisers to win awards. He revealed that Moesha paid $1000 to get ahead of Efia Odo and John Dumelo in an award.

6. Emptied her dollar account:

Nelson claims that Moesha's dollar account has zero balance. According to him, Moesha emptied the account and donated most f the money to a church.

7. Moesha burnt GHC50,000

Nelson also revealed that Moesha burnt GHC50,000 in her house, claiming it was filthy money.

8. Moesha cursed

Nelson claimed that Moesha has been cursed by the wives of the many sugar daddies she courted and was not going to get better anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the family of Moesha Boduong, has released a statement on the actress' situation and the current audio tape circulating on social media.

In the statement, the family has asked for privacy for Moesha, who is now known as Maurecia, to find her way in Christ.

On the leaked audio, the family condemned the contents of tape and asked for people to give Moesha a break.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen