An old video of Salma Mumin surprising Moesha on her birthday has resurfaced online

The video saw Salma paying Moesha a visit in her home accompanied by cameras

Moesha appeared quite surprised as she was not expecting the whole incident

A throwback video of the time actress Salma Mumin ponded Moesha during a surprise visit to the latter's house on her birthday has resurfaced on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Salma Mumin stormed Moesha's home in the company of a cameraman with the aim of surprising her.

After ringing the bell to the house, Salma and her cameraman hid from plain sight and waited for Moesha to open the gate.

Upon opening the gate, Salma who was holding a bottle of water emptied it on Moesha's head - a tradition known as 'ponding'.

Salma then entered the house with the cameraman and they started capturing the moment.

Moesha who was clearly surprised by the visit could be seen gapping and covering her mouth while repeatedly saying "Oh my God" to express her bewilderment.

Moesha then attempted hugging Salma to express appreciation over the gesture but Salma said Moesha was wet and prevented the act.

The duo appeared to have been very good friends then as they clearly enjoyed each other's company.

In recent times, however, some bad blood appears to have been formed between them, causing a dent in their once glorious and envious friendship.

On July 28, 2021, an audio of a phone conversation between Salma Mumin and Nelson, a supposed personal assistant to Moesha leaked.

The audio went viral and came with an avalanche of issues and attacks on both parties in the phone conversation.

Meanwhile, Nelson, the young man parading himself as the personal assistant to actress and model Moesha Baabinoti Boduong, has opened up about some issues pertaining to his boss.

In a leaked telephone conversation sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Nelson who was speaking to actress Salma Mumin, made a lot of revelations.

According to him, Moesha's state was deteriorating by the day and she was not showing any signs of recovery.

