Moesha has a mental health issue - Afia Schwar alleges in new video

She made the claim whilst talking about a recently leaked audio

In the audio, an individual said to be an assistant of Moesha stated that Moesha repented after seeing a love interest engage in occultic stuff

Meanwhile, Moesha's family have asked the public to let her be in a statement

Television Host, Afia Schwar, has alleged that the current condition of former socialite Moesha Boduong can be traced to a mental health situation.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she stated that Boduong is not herself as a result of the criticism she has faced after her decision to repent and convert as a born-again Christian.

Schwar made the claim whilst speaking about a recently leaked audio involving Salma Mumin and Boduong.

In the audio, a certain Nelson, who is said to be the assistant of Boduong, claimed that her repentance was influenced by her seeing her lover engaged in occultic stuff during a video call.

Afia Schwar commented on the audio and Salma, saying;

"When Moesha called you for forgiveness, she was sick. Moesha is suffering from a mental health issue. Yeah, I have said it. Moesha was sick, and she called you out of the sickness," stated Afia.

Meanwhile, the family of Moesha Boduong, has released a statement on the actress' situation and the current audio tape circulating on social media.

In the statement seen by YEN.com.gh, the family has asked for privacy for Moesha, who is now known as Maurecia, to find her way in Christ.

On the leaked audio, the family condemned the contents of the tape and asked for people to give Moesha a break.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that socialite, Hajia4Real, had pushed back against comparisons between herself and Moesha Boduong, the now repented former socialite.

In an interview with Sammy Kay, she stated that they have different backgrounds, therefore, it is unreasonable to try to pitch one against the other.

