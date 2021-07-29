Formiga who is a female Brazilian footballer is currently campaigning in her seventh Olympics going on in Japan

The 43-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star has helped Brazil to qualify for the quarterfinal in the football event

Rosana who is a four-time Olympian explained that Formiga is not from this planet considering how good she is

25 years after appearing in her first Olympics for Brazil, super footballer Formiga is still very active and showing no sign of tiredness at 43 as she is currently campaigning in her 7th Olympics in Tokyo.

The dreams of many athletes is to represent their nations in the Olympics considering the glamours and fun in the event from the beginning to the end.

Formiga who recently returned to Sao Paulo where she actually started her football career has been superb so far at the 2020 Olympics for Brazil in football.

Brazilian female footballer Formiga. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier

She has featured for Brazil in her country's first three games in the group stage and will want to continue with her impressive performance in the quarterfinal.

Rosana who once played with Formiga explained that she is proud of the former Paris Saint-Germain star stressing that her football game is different according to the report on GOAL.

Rosana's reaction

“Her desire and her fitness, they're absurd. They're absolutely absurd.

“A few years before she turned 40, even, not much before, we used to do fitness tests. We had the GPS on our backs and she would have 20 per cent of everything above anyone else on the pitch. This was turning 40. I strongly believe that she's not from this planet.”

Since 1995 that Formiga has been playing for the Brazilian national team, she has featured in 204 games netting 29 goals which are awesome.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Argentine Tokyo Olympics participant Maria Belen Perez Maurice may have bowed out of the postponed Summer Games after her defeat to Hungary's Anna Marton.

However, the event was not all gloom and doom for the 36-year-old after she was proposed to by her boyfriend and coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo.

SunSport reports Maria was knocked out when she lost 15-12 Marton in the women's saber individual.

While the defeat crashed her Olympics dream, Lucas ensured he made the Games more memorable for his partner by proposing to her.

The special moment is understood to have happened when Maria was conducting her post-match press with the broadcast media.

