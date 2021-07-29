A 20-year-old lady, Esther Chukwuemeka, has been called to the bar after she was denied admission for being underage at 13

Esther's father had to send her abroad for her university education where she graduated with a law degree

On Wednesday, July 28, the lady became a lawyer in the same country where she could not go to the university as a young teen

A lady from Imo state in Nigeria, Esther Chukwuemeka, who finished secondary school at the age of 13 has been called to bar at 20.

Years ago, she was denied admission into Abia State University because of her young age. So much interested in his daughter’s education, Esther’s father sent her to India to school, Linda Ikeji Blog reports.

The lady's success got massive praise from Nigerians. Photo source: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Esther succeeded in India

She finished her law degree in the foreign country and came to Nigerian Law School where she finished with good grades.

The lady graduated from law school on Wednesday, July 28, and was among the Nigerians called to bar.

She is a star!

Nigerians have since reacted to her success on social media. As at the time of writing this report, her story has gathered hundreds of reactions.

Below are some of them:

vitaminkitchenng said:

"Congratulations girl. Impressive... The same country that denied her admission at 13 approved her call to bar at 20, if the parents didn’t have money to support her dreams to study abroad , she would have been delayed here for nothing."

inumidun_ said:

"Celebrate the right thing, this is bigger than all the rubbish people are paying critical attention to on BBN."

bestiezinny said:

"Congratulations girl may you grow old to enjoy your success."

iamelemc said:

"Money is good! Imagine how Nigeria could have changed her destiny if her parents were not rich! Thank God! Congrats!"

