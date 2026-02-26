Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng has been trending on social media since Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The buzz follows reports that the actress was wanted for investigations, after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, the alleged leader of the syndicate, had lost his life in a gunfight with the police.

Patricia Osei Boateng linked to carjacking syndicate

The passing of the actress' husband was announced by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, on Monday, February 23, 2026, while briefing the press on the arrest of four individuals linked to a carjacking syndicate, Patricia's husband was leading.

The group's arrest came days after they allegedly carjacked and killed Andrews Amankwa, the father-in-law of GoldBod CEO and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, at Ohwim Tigo Junction in Kumasi on February 10, 2026.

Later, it was widely reported that Patricia Osei Boateng was also wanted by the police for allegedly serving as an accomplice to her husband.

Her alleged role involved dressing in nursing attire to help her partner slip past security personnel while conducting criminal operations, police sources revealed.

Additionally, it was claimed that the Kumawood entertainer made trips to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai after certain heists were executed.

The ongoing police search for Patricia was confirmed by celebrity blogger Clement Nana Asamoah through his Gossips24 TV YouTube channel on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

