A Ghanaian man who relocated to Italy has opened up about the barefaced treachery exhibited by his wife

This comes after she allegedly evicted him from their home in Italy after finding a new lover

Netizens who reacted to the video have comforted the man over his predicament, with many lashing out at the actions of the woman

A Ghanaian man living who has been living in Italy for the past 29 years has left many people feeling sad after he opened up about his ordeal.

Joseph Bentum, a native of Elmina, has been left homeless after a difficult split with his wife.

In a now-viral video sighted on the TikTok page of @justwantolive8879, the elderly man who shed tears as he narrated what transpired explained that he found out his wife was having an affair, and hence informed him that she no longer wanted to continue with the marriage.

In this vein, she, together with her lover, joined forces to pack up his things from their home in Verona, with efforts to get a lawyer also proving futile.

Joseph Bentum, a welder, is now unemployed after being laid off due to his age and inability to work with the younger ones at his workplace.

He opened up about having to sleep in an open public space, detailing that he and others are often chased away by authorities.

The young man who listened to the plight of Joseph Bentum offered words of comfort, urging him not to give up hope because of the current predicament he is faced with.

At the time of writing this report, the emotional video had gained over 12,000 likes and 300 comments.

Netizens comfort the distressed Ghanaian in Italy

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video sympathised with the man over his ordeal. Others also offered him advice on how to handle his situation and the practical steps he should take.

master 1 commented:

"when u get chance to travel pls try to help either ur brother or nephew."

STRAWBERRY233 indicated:

"Why am I crying? May the heavens see you through your difficulties."

TraCy opined:

"Big bro please help him, okay, and through Christ Jesus God Almighty will bless you."

Osei Charlotte indicated:

"Hello bro, good afternoon. Please how are you doing today and everyone? How is Offa Atta?"

ruthgyekyewaa added:

"God bless you so much. Help him out."

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"This is so sad to watch. Why do some women treat their husbands like that? At his age, you render him homeless because you met another man you feel likes you more. I hope this man can get the help he needs. Better he should consider returning to Ghana. Nobody knows tomorrow."

