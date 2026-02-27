Some NPP MPs have urged Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to retain Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2028 election

Dr Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, was warmly cheered by MPs after attending President John Mahama’s 2026 State of the Nation Address

The calls for Napo to continue as Bawumia’s running mate have sparked widespread reactions among netizens

Some Members of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have urged the party’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to retain Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate for the 2028 election.

Dr Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, was among the high-profile personalities invited to observe the 2026 State of the Nation Address delivered by President John Mahama on Friday, February 27, 2026.

As he exited the Parliament lobby at the conclusion of the President's address, Napo was somewhat ambushed by a group of NPP MPs, who chanted his name and showered him with accolades.

In a video shared on social media by The 1957 News, the NPP MPs were seen cheering Dr Prempeh amid chants of “Yɛ pɛ Napo oh, Napo na yɛ pɛ” (we want Napo, we still want Napo).

Who is Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh?

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a prominent Ghanaian medical doctor and politician, with family roots in the Ashanti Kingdom.

He most recently served as the vice-presidential candidate for the NPP in the 2024 general elections, running alongside Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana.

Before his 2024 nomination, Napo served as the MP for Manhyia South and as Minister for Energy. Between 2017 and 2021, he served as Minister for Education and oversaw the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, a key campaign promise of the NPP.

Bawumia declared winner of NPP presidential primary

The call by the NPP MPs comes barely a month after Dr Bawumia was overwhelmingly elected as the party’s presidential candidate in their January 31, 2026, flagbearer race.

At the close of polls, he polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes (23.8%), and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes (18.5%).

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes (1%), while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes (0.2%).

In total, 195,901 valid votes were cast in the primary, with 561 ballots rejected.

The NPP constitution stipulates that, for a candidate to be elected as the presidential candidate, they must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast.

Napo running mate calls spark reactions

The calls by MPs for Napo to be retained as Dr Bawumia's 2028 running mate have sparked reactions among netizens.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the responses below:

@Franklin Hunorkpa said:

"So all jokes aside, people want Napo to be a vice president in Ghana? Oohh goshh;"

@Hardi Ibn Ali also said:

"I'm sure these are guys he nurtured or helped in some way."

@Benji Aple commented:

"It’s like they want to change him. I’m suspecting the candidates want to change him."

What Mahama said about corruption in SONA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama delivered the 2026 State of the Nation Address, highlighting key sectors in the economy.

He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, noting that EOCO has recovered over GH¢600 million and investigated 462 cases.

Mahama also urged patience and adherence to due process, stressing that justice must follow proper legal procedures to ensure only the guilty are punished.

