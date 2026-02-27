African players continue to play a decisive role in the Premier League, building on the legacy of icons like Didier Drogba, Mohamed Salah and Anthony Yeboah

Antoine Semenyo leads the current African scoring chart with 13 goals for Manchester City FC, making him the highest-scoring African in the league this season

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the five leading African goal scorers currently lighting up the English top flight

African footballers have long played a transformative role in the Premier League, thrilling fans with their flair, power and eye for goal.

From the league’s early years to the modern era, players from the continent have consistently delivered decisive performances and memorable strikes.

Antoine Semenyo on top: 5 African goal scorers in the Premier League

Icons such as Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah have defined title-winning campaigns, while Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez dazzled with skill and consistency.

Long before them, Ghanaian legend Anthony Yeboah lit up English football with his thunderous goals for Leeds United in the 1990s, scoring 24 league goals and producing some of the most iconic strikes of that era.

Their collective impact laid the foundation for the new generation now carrying Africa’s banner in England.

Over the years, African forwards have not only scored goals but shaped the identity of their clubs. Drogba powered Chelsea FC to multiple trophies with 104 Premier League goals, while Salah broke records at Liverpool, surpassing the 30-goal mark in a single campaign and winning the Golden Boot multiple times.

Mané’s relentless pressing and clinical finishing were central to Liverpool’s resurgence, and Mahrez’s creativity helped Manchester City dominate domestically.

Yeboah, meanwhile, remains a cult hero for his stunning volleys and long-range screamers, proving that African strikers could combine power with artistry. That rich history makes today’s scoring charts even more compelling, as fresh names rise to prominence.

Fast forward to the 2025–26 season, and African players are once again among the Premier League’s most decisive performers.

With goals flowing and clubs battling for honours, the continent’s representatives continue to shine on one of football’s biggest stages.

In this feature, YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at the five leading African goal scorers currently lighting up the English top flight.

Top 5 African Goal Scorers in the 2025–26 Premier League

1. Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City) – 13 goals (26 matches)

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, seamlessly transitioning into life at Manchester City FC after his earlier exploits at Bournemouth. His blend of strength, pace and intelligent movement has made him a constant menace for defenders across the league.

With 13 goals in 26 appearances, Semenyo has demonstrated impressive consistency in front of goal. Sitting third in the overall scoring rankings, he currently stands as the highest-scoring African player in the division.

Beyond the numbers, his ability to deliver in high-pressure matches has further elevated his reputation. Each strike has reinforced his status as one of the standout performers of the season.

2. Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 9 goals (22 matches)

Bryan Mbeumo has established himself as a key attacking outlet for Manchester United FC. His nine goals in 22 league appearances underline his importance to the team’s forward line.

Mbeumo’s dynamism, quick feet and eye for goal have often provided United with a cutting edge in tight contests. He has repeatedly stepped up in crucial moments, delivering points when they were most needed.

Ranked eighth among all scorers in the league, the Cameroonian forward continues to underline his value. His steady output keeps him firmly among the Premier League’s most reliable African attackers.

3. Dango Ouattara (Brentford) – 5 goals (21 matches)

Dango Ouattara has scored five times in 21 outings for Brentford FC this season. His pace and direct approach have injected urgency into Brentford’s attacking play.

Although not always prolific, Ouattara’s goals have often come at important junctures. His ability to stretch defences has created space for teammates while also boosting his own tally.

The Burkinabé winger’s growing confidence suggests there is even more to come. His contributions remain vital as Brentford navigate a competitive campaign.

4. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 5 goals (21 matches)

Iliman Ndiaye has netted five times in 21 appearances for Everton FC. His flair and technical ability have added creativity to Everton’s attack.

Ndiaye’s knack for finding space and striking at key moments has proven invaluable. In tightly contested fixtures, his goals have often shifted momentum in his side’s favour.

The Senegal international continues to mature into a dependable Premier League forward. His steady return highlights his growing influence at Goodison Park.

5. Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) – 5 goals (17 matches)

Ismaïla Sarr has been efficient in front of goal, scoring five times in just 17 matches for Crystal Palace FC. His blistering pace makes him one of the league’s most dangerous wide attackers.

Sarr’s direct running consistently unsettles defenders and opens up scoring opportunities. Even when not scoring, his presence forces teams to adjust their defensive shape.

With a strong goals-per-game ratio, he remains firmly among the leading African scorers this season. His impact continues to underline Africa’s enduring influence in English football.

