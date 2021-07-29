Ghanaian sports journalist, Lukman Evergreen Mumin, has obtained his MBA at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA)

Before his master's degree, Lukman bagged first class at UPSA in his first degree, BSc Accounting and Finance

The brilliant journalist has been greatly celebrated by many social media users

Lukman Abdul Mumin, a popular Ghanaian sports journalist better known on TV and Radio as Lukman Evergreen Mumin, has bagged an MBA in Accounting and Finance from UPSA.

The brilliant journalist who works with YEN.com.gh, YFM, ETV, and Ghanasoccernet.com has bagged the master's degree after previously finishing UPSA with a first-class in BSc Accounting and Finance in 2016.

Combining sports and business

YEN.com.gh asked Lukman about the interesting combination he is making between sports and business.

See his post on Twitter below:

To this, the master's degree holder replied:

Well, media came through passion and I did a little radio after SHS. Besides as you grow in the industry, there is always a way to channel your path into administration

Social media reactions

When Lukman announced his new degree online, many social media users including his fans expressed tons of congratulatory messages for him.

Below were some of the comments from his Facebook handle.

Komfopanyin Sedi said:

I'm proud of you. congratulations

James Mensah commented:

Lukman for the Win!! congrats bro

Daniel Fedah indicated:

Let's go back to the pitch...the good old days....

Lukman Abdul Mumin: Ghanaian Sports Journalist Credit: @LukmanEvergreen

Source: Facebook

Popular actor graduates

In a previous viral report by YEN.com.gh, star actor and movie producer Joseph Van Vicker has got his first (Bachelor's) degree many years after completing his secondary education.

Van Vicker received his Bachelor's degree from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) where he studied Strategic Communications.

The actor was part of graduands at AUCC's 17th Congregation held on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

