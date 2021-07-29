Sarkodie has defended the integrity of rapper, Wale

He slammed a Twitter user who insinuated that the American artiste didn't have a career prior to working with the Ghanaian act

The two artistes worked together on a song off the upcoming "No Pressure" album by Sarkodie

Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, has blasted a Twitter user who threw dirt on the name of American rapper, Wale.

The rapper's anger was caused by the self-acclaimed Tupac's grandson, who suggested that Wale's feature on Sarkodie's upcoming "No Pressure" album, is the start of his career.

The obviously incensed Sarkodie tweeted to show his displeasure at the suggestion.

"Always that one who wanna play dumb… smh," posted the 'Coachella' rapper.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sark Nation, the fan base of Sarkodie had shown their appreciation to Wale for promoting the upcoming album of their idol.

The album also features Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) and Giggs (United Kingdom.) It will be released on Friday, July 30, 2021.

