Grace Mensah sells rice cooked with oil at Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

She has revealed that she started her business with GHc500

According to her, she has built a house from the business

Grace Mensah recently sat for an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami

Grace Mensah, a Ghanaian from Biriwa in the Central Region, has revealed that she has built a house for herself in her hometown from her business.

After dropping out of senior high school, she decided to start a business and sold porridge (koko) and buffloaf, but decided to venture into another business because the trade wasn't fetching her much income, said Grace Mensah.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, she disclosed that she was advised to consider selling rice cooked with oil, and has since been able to build a house from the business.

Initial capital

''I started my food business with GHs500 cedis. If I tell you I have a house in my village, you would not believe me,'' she told SVTV Africa.

''... Things have gone up. I visit the market with GHs600 and at the end of the week, I make GHs300 as profit. At the end of the month, I make GHs1200,'' she added.

The mother of one indicated that she prefers selling to being an employee because she ''makes more in a week''.

''If I have to go to Sakumono every day, that will be Ghc15 daily'' she said, asking ''If I take that out of the salary, how much do I have left.''

Empowering women

Grace Mensah advised women to learn a skill or start their own business instead of choosing quick money.

''I will advise the youth, especially my sisters to stop saying selling is bad. You can sell food, clothes, cosmetics, etc,'' she said.

Watch the video below;

