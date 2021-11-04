The driver of the bus who caused Akomadan accident is currently in police grips at Akomadan

He has currently been detained

The Akomadan district police commander said he is aiding with police investigations

The driver who allegedly caused the accident that claimed lives at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region has been detained by police to aid with investigations.

The Akumadan District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Gyasi-Agyemang, said the driver has been found and is cooperating with investigations.

DSP Gyasi-Agyemang also said the driver required medical attention hence they are seeking treatment for him.

“My crime officer sent a team to Ahenkro, and they brought him. He has since been detained. He was also complaining of body pains, so I have directed that the investigator should escort him to the hospital for him to be taken care of,” he stated.

What caused Akomadan accident?

Meanwhile, some people were reported dead after a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region crashed into a stationary vehicle at Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

The vehicle, which was carrying 37 passengers, caught fire, and some of its occupants burned to death.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday dawn, October 2, 2021, according to a report filed by Kasapafmonline.

An eyewitness who happened to be one of the passengers aboard the bus managed to break the glass to escape.

Narrating what exactly happened, the eyewitness named Kwasi said the driver who was by then driving at top speed was forced to apply the brakes upon reaching the makeshift checkpoint.

“Because he was on top speed, he couldn’t break immediately and crashed into a stationary vehicle at the barrier resulting in the accident…,” he narrated.

Kwasi revealed that the vehicle caught fire after the accident due to the impact of the accident.

Akufo-Addo warns drivers to be careful

In other news, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on drivers and all other roads users to ensure that they drive safely always.

According to Akufo-Addo in a recent tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, it will help reduce the spate of road accidents in the county.

The president's comments come after news broke of some 30 passengers burning to death in an accident that occurred at Akomadan in the Ashanti region.

