At a press conference, the renowned broadcaster expressed his disappointment in the Ghana Police Service for failing to make any arrest regarding his incident

Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has expressed disappointment in the Ghana Police for failing to arrest the culprit in his shooting incident.

The renowned broadcaster during his first public appearance since his shooting incident stated that no arrest has been made since his accident.

Kofi Adoma stated that despite reporting the incident to the Ghana Police Service he's yet to hear about actions taken by the police over the matter.

He expressed disappointment in the police service, stating that had it been a dead person, swift action would have been taken and the culprit arrested by now.

Kofi Adoma's shooting incident

In December 2025, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani had an accident. He attended a festival in Dormaa and was taking coverage of the incident when he was shot in the eye by an identified gunman.

The incident badly affected his eye, leaving Kofi with severe pain. He was taken to the hospital but the failure of Ghanaian health professionals to tackle the matter led him to seek medical care abroad.

Kofi recently returned to Ghana and addressed the press on March 13, 2025. During the press conference, Kofi Adoma clarified matters and expressed disappointment in people very close to him, for how they handled the matter.

He was particularly disappointed in the people of Dormaa, following Dormahene's silence on his accident and some remarks a group named Bonokyempem Royals made regarding the incident.

His latest disappointment is with the Ghana police service for failing to make any arrests about the incident.

