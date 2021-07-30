Rita Gennuh, the mother of the nine-year-old boy who has gotten social media buzzing with his viral list of requests for his Our Day celebration, has recounted what the experience has been so far

In a radio interview with Accra-based Joy FM this morning, Rita indicated that since last night, when the post on Twitter began to get a lot of traffic, her phone has not stopped beeping.

According to her, a good number of those have been phone calls, text messages and reminders about her son's checklist in the viral letter as well as mobile money donations.

Watch the full video of her interview below:

Many Ghanaians on social media woke up on the morning of July 30, 2021, to a trend on Twitter concerning the young boy named Oswald, over his letter demanding lots of items for his 'Our Day' celebration at school

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, in the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note''.

Since the letter started going viral, many companies decided to come in and make some provisions for the boy by way of helping his mother meet his request.

Meanwhile, well over 50 companies in Ghana have already joined the trend to promise packages they intend to deliver for the boy's 'Our Day' celebration.

