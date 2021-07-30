Nine-year-old Oswald, of the Christ Ambassador's School in Accra has been in the news since yesterday as a letter he wrote to his mother detailing what he wanted for 'our day' popped up

Oswald in his letter stated that he wanted an iPad as a gift from his mother as a reward for not disappointing him during his examinations.

The letter which has since gone viral got the attention of some very powerful brands in the country promising to show up and make this 'our' special for Oswald.

Our day: Prof Naana Jane grants Oswald's wish by getting him the latest iPad Pro

Not only did Oswald's letter catch the attention of brands, but also caught the attention of the Vice presidential aspirant tod the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prof Opoku Agyemang said she is thrilled by Oswald's intelligence and promised to get him the latest iPad Pro.

She also promised to show up at Oswald's School very soon.

"Oswald is such a fascinating & intelligent boy. I am absolutely thrilled by his story. I am immediately sending to him the latest iPad Pro fully loaded with educational content just as he wishes. Do have a memorable our day my gem. Will pay you & your class mates a visit soon," she wrote.

Meanwhile, award-winning music duo Dope Nation have stormed Christ Ambassadors School to perform for Oswald and his friends as they mark their end of term celebration dubbed 'Our Day.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Zanku hitmakers were at the forecourt of the school performing their song.

Students of the school could be seen having a thrill time as they danced and sang along to the song.

Oswald went viral after a letter he wrote to his mother prior to his Our Day, went viral on social media.

