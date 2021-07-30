The mother of Mrs Appiah has reacted to news of her daughter's stardom following the letter of Oswald's touching 'our day' letter to his mom going viral on social media.

In a new video posted on Twitter by the handle abeekuacquah, Mrs Appiah's mother was seen standing beside another woman when she heard the news.

The poster of the video, Abeiku Acquah, who happened to be an old student of Mrs Appiah, was even out of breath while sharing the news.

Hallelujah - Mrs Appiah's mom reacts to news of daughter's fame in emotional video. Source: Twitter/modified by author

He recounted how Oswald's letter went viral on social media with many companies falling over each other to make the young student's day extra special.

Abeiku kept Mrs Appiah's mother in suspense as he dissected the matter to reach to the ultimate climax.

After Mrs Appiah's mother was gisted about her daughter's exploits, she was heard shouting, "Hallelujah".

She added in Fante that she had goosebumps all over and went all emotional showing how proud she was of her daughter.

Source: Yen.com.gh