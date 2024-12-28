2024 will go down in Ghanaian football parlance as one of the darkest years in the country's storied history in the sport

From heartbreaking AFCON exits to losing home invincibility at the Baba Yara Stadium coming to an end, 2024 has been difficult, to say the least

We take a look at the four moments which will go down in the books as the lowest of low ebbs

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian football endured a turbulent 2024, marked by historic lows and devastating setbacks.

What should have been a year of redemption after previous shortcomings turned into a painful reality check, exposing deep-rooted issues within the nation’s football setup.

From crashing out of the 2023 AFCON group stages to shattering an iconic home record and failing to qualify for key tournaments, Ghana’s football identity faced an unprecedented crisis.

The Black Galaxies' failure to qualify for the 2025 CHAN after losing to Nigeria added to Ghana's football woes in 2024. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Twitter

YEN.com.gh looks back at what has been a difficult last 12 months for Ghanaian football lovers.

4. The AFCON group stage debacle

The alarm bells rang early when the Black Stars stumbled at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

Grouped alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, the four-time champions entered the tournament with hopes of at least advancing to the knockout rounds.

Instead, the team managed only two points, bowing out unceremoniously in the group stage. This lacklustre performance highlighted a growing inability to rise to the occasion on Africa’s grandest stage.

3. Baba Yara Stadium invincibility ends

For decades, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi symbolised Ghana’s dominance in African football—a venue where victories felt almost guaranteed.

However, as noted by GBC Online, that legacy crumbled during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers when Angola netted a stoppage-time goal, clinching a 1-0 win.

This result ended Ghana’s 24-year unbeaten run at the stadium, a streak that had been a source of pride and inspiration. The loss of this symbolic stronghold reflected a deeper erosion of the team’s competitive edge.

2. CHAN qualification failure

Having returned to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a prolonged absence and reaching the quarterfinals in the last edition, the Black Galaxies seemed poised to build momentum.

Instead, the team faltered spectacularly, losing 3-1 on aggregate to bitter rivals Nigeria on December 28 in the final eliminator, 3news reports.

The defeat not only denied Ghana a place in the 2025 CHAN tournament, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania but also further diminished the nation’s standing in regional football.

1. Missing AFCON 2025: A first in two decades

Perhaps the most crushing blow came with Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Finishing at the bottom of Group F with no wins and only three goals scored across six matches, the Black Stars fell short of expectations, per Ghanasoccernet.

The absence marks a historic low for a nation that has consistently participated in the competition since 2006, reaching two finals and four semifinals during that span.

Honestly, the writing had been on the wall. Ghana had not won an AFCON match since 2019, and the team’s performances had steadily declined in ensuing tournaments.

A Round of 16 exit in 2019, followed by group-stage eliminations in the 2021 and 2023 editions, signalled trouble brewing for the once-feared football powerhouse.

2024: A year to reflect and rebuild

Ghana’s struggles in 2024 exposed glaring weaknesses, from tactical deficiencies to a lack of cohesion on the pitch.

The failures at AFCON and CHAN, coupled with the end of the Baba Yara Stadium’s invincibility, underscore the urgent need for systemic reforms.

As the nation grapples with its footballing identity, fans and stakeholders must look beyond the results to address the root causes of the decline.

The road to redemption may be long, but with proper planning, investment in youth development, and renewed commitment from all involved, Ghana can aspire to reclaim its place among Africa’s football elite.

Fans react to Black Galaxies' loss to Nigeria

YEN.com.gh also highlighted the wave of disappointment from Ghanaian football fans following the Black Galaxies' crushing defeat to Nigeria in the 2025 CHAN qualifiers.

The loss sparked widespread criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with fans expressing their frustrations over the team's performance and its management.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh