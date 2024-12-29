Inusah Fuseini Accuses EC Of Pushing Ghana Into A Constitutional Crisis

Inusah Fuseini, the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, has accused the Electoral Commission of leading the country into a constitutional crisis

The former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of leading the country into a constitutional crisis.

He noted that the commission’s posturing regarding the disputed parliamentary election results has created a tense political situation threatening the nation’s stability.

Inusah Fuseini says the EC's re-collation exercise has caused a lot of unnecessary tension in the country.

Speaking on JoyNews on Saturday, December 28, 2024, he said the EC’s re-collation of results and subsequent re-declarations was a highly incompetent endeavour.

He said the frequency by which the EC has had to re-collate and re-declare results in the 2024 election posed a threat to the country’s democracy as it could easily incite public outrage.

His comments were in reaction to the Electoral Commission’s re-collation of parliamentary results for nine constituencies, of which seven were declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The re-collation had been triggered by a High Court decision on a mandamus application filed by the NPP parliamentary elections. High Court judge Rev Fr Joseph Agyemang prevented the NDC from joining the mandamus application.

The NDC subsequently protested the court’s decision by filing a legal challenge at the Supreme Court, citing the judge’s bias, partiality, and breach of protocol in the matter that affected the NDC parliamentary candidates in those constituencies.

The Supreme Court quashed the High Court’s ruling and nullified the re-collation exercise in all but two constituencies - the Nsawam Adoagyiri and the Ahafo Ano North.

The apex court affirmed that the trial judge had violated the NDC candidates' right to a fair hearing in the mandamus application and that this should be remedied.

Meanwhile, Fuseini said the EC could have handled the situation differently and with more care than they did.

Bagbin says affected MPs won't be sworn in

YEN.com.gh reported that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has clarified that parliamentary candidates whose results were nullified by the Supreme Court on Friday, December 27, 2024, are ineligible to be sworn in as Members of Parliament.

Addressing Parliament in Accra on Saturday, Speaker Bagbin emphasized that the Supreme Court’s decision aligned with his earlier stance.

“The decision of the Supreme Court just followed the position I took before they even delivered their decision,” he said.

