Rapper Fameye stopped performing when he realised unknown persons were collecting the money a fan sprayed on him

The video was captured at the Danyame Recreational Village, Akwatia-Boadua, where the singer was performing his Very Soon song

The video got many people laughing, while others spoke about why he did what he did at the concert

Rapper Fameye paused his performance at the Danyame Recreational Village, Akwatia-Boadua, to collect the money a fan sprayed on him.

Fameye pauses his performance to collect the money the fans throw at him. Image Credit: @fameyemusic

Source: Instagram

Fameye collects money from fan

Fameye was performing his 2024 hit song, "Very Soon", when a staunch fan approached him at the front of the stage to spray money on him.

When the fan was done spraying money on him, Fameye, noticed that some unknown persons were rushing to pick the money off the floor.

The sensational musician halted his performance and signalled a warning that no one should pick up the money unless they were part of his team.

Fameye cautioned the people closer to the stage not to pick up the money, as they knew it did not belong to them.

"Please, if you know the money is not yours, do not take some. If you did not come with me, do not pick the money off the floor."

He then proceeded to perform the "Very Soon" song after the situation had been resolved and the money had been picked off the floor.

Reactions to Fameye's video

The video got many people laughing hard as they wondered why he would protect the money a fan threw at him at an event.

Other social media users explained why Fameye did not allow ravers to rush in for the money gift.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

@Olyva_ said:

"Peter fou ni sika."

@dawa_god said:

"You wan come carry Peter en money , ebi only Jesus wey fit take Peter en cash for free ooo 🤣."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Anka Peter dieeerrr what do you need the money for? Haaaah Yeah, for the ahaban 💨💨💨💨🔥🔥🔥."

@filagaat said:

"I c some ppl saying he should have let the fans to pick it, the money is for him, sakodie nd co are charging 500gh nd more for their programs, probably his show tickets was not that much, so monies spray on him should be well pick by his team, he did no bad."

@2Kthekid00 said:

"who say him no like giveaway for physical world 🤣 gbemi."

@joejunior566 said:

"Ma ne nda h) chairman, montie de3 me ka no 😂😂. How you fi carry peter in cash. Jesus sef no do so."

Source: YEN.com.gh