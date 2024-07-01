The University of Ghana Medical Council (UGMC) has performed six successful kidney transplants

Management of the institution took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the great news with the general public

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate the institution

One of Ghana's prestigious health centres, the University of Ghana Medical Council (UGMC), has conducted six successful kidney transplants.

The institution announced this in an X(formerly Twitter) post.

Photos of the team that conducted the surgery Image credit: UGMC

Source: Facebook

According to UGMC, the transplant was conducted under the leadership of a highly skilled and dedicated local and foreign medical team. It was also conducted with the utmost precision, care, and expertise.

During an interaction with the Head of Urology at UGMC, Dr Emmanuel Asante, he stated that the procedures were performed seamlessly.

In an interview, Dr Kwame Anim Boamah, the CEO of UG Medical Centre, commented on the achievement.

He stated that the successful completion of the first set of kidney transplants underscores the Centre's commitment to pushing boundaries, achieving medical excellence, and improving patients' lives through cutting-edge interventions and compassionate care.

In a June 30, 2024 statement, UGMC declared its willingness to embark on more of these initiatives.

Netizens react to UGMC performing six successful kidney transplants

Netizens who saw the post were proud of UGMC and took to the comment section to congratulate the institution.

Source: YEN.com.gh