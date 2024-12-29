For the first time in Ghana's storied sports history, the slap contest made its debut amid the ongoing Detty December festivities

As the fast-rising sport carves out its niche globally, its arrival in Ghana reflects the nation’s openness to diversity

However, the risks highlighted by scientific research serve as a reminder of the need for safeguards to protect participants

As part of the vibrant Detty December festivities, Ghana hosted its inaugural slap competition in Accra at Play Club Ghana, marking a unique addition to the nation's growing entertainment calendar.

This unconventional sport, characterised by two contestants taking turns to slap each other in the face until one is unable to continue, is rapidly gaining global traction for its mix of raw physical endurance and theatrical spectacle.

The first-ever slap competition was held on December 27, 2024, as part of the Detty December festivities. Photo credit: @OleleSalvador/X.

Source: Twitter

Slap contest adds to Detty December's cultural twist

Detty December, a period synonymous with celebrations, music, and cultural showcases, has become a staple in Ghana’s festive season, particularly since the launch of the "Year of Return" initiative in 2019.

The slap competition seamlessly blended into this festive environment, offering audiences a mix of humour, suspense, and a dash of audacious entertainment.

Ghana's first-ever slap contest held in Accra

In a widely shared video, two competitors—one sporting an Afro and the other with a low-cut look—went head-to-head.

The contest showcased the dramatic and often intense nature of slapfighting.

Despite the spirited efforts of the low-cut participant, a thunderous slap from his Afro-haired opponent sent him crashing to the canvas, ending the match decisively.

Fans react to Ghana's first slap contest

The spectacle sparked lively discussions on X (formerly Twitter), with fans sharing humorous takes on the event:

@Twaso24 joked:

"Eiii nbs detty slaps o 😂."

@cfcQara quipped:

"Kyes3 mo de3 y33 y3 detty December nu, mo de3 moo y3 detty slap. Vhim."

@BurnitonNelly added:

"Hide this from Atinga 😂💔."

@_trxn1 pleaded:

"Don’t let my mother see this 😭."

@civilson_kobby concluded:

"They’re just playing."

The implications of slap contest

While slap contests may seem like pure entertainment, emerging research highlights its potential risks.

A groundbreaking study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine via SlapFight analysed the impact of professional slap contests on participants.

Nearly 40% of slap-fight rounds resulted in poor motor coordination, and about 33% of the rounds left participants with a "blank" and "vacant" look.

For context, approximately 25% involved knockdowns, with fighters struggling to rise. Alarmingly, almost 80% of participants exhibited visible signs of concussion.

Frimpong revels in Detty December festivities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is revelling in the festive atmosphere during his visit to Ghana.

A viral video shared online shows the 24-year-old Dutch international of Ghanaian heritage singing and dancing to Kontihene’s classic hit “Esi” in Accra.

The clip beautifully showcases Frimpong reconnecting with his roots while making the most of his holiday.

