Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, has disapproved of the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration

In his estimation, the Akufo-Addo administration had failed to achieve much despite the considerable amount of resources and revenue they had inherited

He said with Akufo-Addo leaving the presidency soon, Chiefs have expressed joy and are eager to welcome President-elect John Mahama

The Akyem Asuom Krontihene, Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III, has expressed disappointment with the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, given the resources available to President Akufo-Addo, he could have achieved much more than he did during his tenure.

The Akyem Asuom Krontihene Nana Boadi Amponim Abodade III says Akufo-Addo's tenure has been a disappointment.

Source: UGC

In an interview with GHOne, Nana Abodade III said he was glad Akufo-Addo’s tenure was finally ending and declared his unwavering support for John Dramani Mahama, the president-elect.

He noted that Akufo-Ado’s close tenure has brought relief to the country, and he hoped that John Mahama would do right by the country in his one-term presidency.

Citing Luke 10:29, the Akyem Asuom Krontihene stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government had stripped Ghana and assaulted her, robbing her of her goodies.

However, a good Samaritan has come to Ghana’s rescue and will put Ghana in good health and a happy situation and would recover all the loot the robbers took.

The Krontihene further chided the outgoing president’s administration’s alleged disrespect towards chiefs and other traditional leaders.

He said the disrespect shown to chiefs during the Akufo-Addo administration had left many chiefs discontented.

With his soon-to-come departure, he said many chiefs are happy and are eager to welcome John Mahama as president.

“A good friend of mine who is also a chief told me one day, ‘Let’s see if he will come around and instruct chiefs to wake up to greet him.'”

According to the Krontihene, Akufo-Addo is not leaving behind a good legacy.

“… and so we pray we don’t get another Akufo-Addo to be president of Ghana,” he said.

Mahama says he won't protect Akufo-Addo's legacy

YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC presidential candidate, John Mahama, has responded to Akufo-Addo's claim that the former president threatens his legacy.

According to John Mahama, the allegation is true as he has no intention of continuing the economic mismanagement of the Akufo-Addo regime.

He accused the president of being arrogant, inept, and corrupt and of pushing more Ghanaians below the poverty line.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh