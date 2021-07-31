Friday, July 30, 2021, is definitely the most memorable day in the life of the 9-year old

A request to his mother turned into some bigger than he expected

The gifts were also extended to his colleagues at school.

The 9-year old Oswald Gennuh who went viral for his instructive letter to his mother about what he needs for a vacation day at school has shown his appreciation to brands and Ghanaians.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Gennuh could only muster a few words when asked about what he had to say to brands following his eventful day.

Thank you; Oswald shows appreciation for 'Our Day' gifts in new video.

Brands including MTN, KFC Ghana, Dominos Pizza, and Pizza Hut have shared gifts with him to celebrate his special day at school. The gifting of the products kicked off after the nation was caught in his feel-good story.

"I say thank you," responded Gennueh during the interview.

Background

An instructive letter from 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate the vacation day at his school, Christ Ambassador's School sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

Meanwhile, the likes of KiDi and Mr Drew surprised the students of the school with musical performances.

