Actors Ras Nene and his Kumawood crony Kyekyeku are working on a new comedy sketch

A snippet of their sketch as they mimic Elon Musk and his Tesla robot has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the two Kumawood stars

Ghanaian Kumawood star Ras Nene, popularly known as Akanenezer or Dr Likee, has shed light on an upcoming sketch.

The prolific comedian is known for his many roles in short skits, which have flooded social media.

In the new sketch, Dr Likee plays the role of a Tesla robot, with his crony acting as Twitter CEO and the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

Elon has gained significant traction worldwide for his robotic agenda and the growing appeal of products like cybertruck worldwide.

Dr Likee, who doesn't shy away from unconventional roles, wore a white robot costume and mimicked the robot's apocalyptic voice.

The robot was controlled by Kyekyeku (Elon Musk) who had what appears to be a TV remote in hand to control his Tesla robot.

Dr Likee shared the snippet on social media, urging fans to anticipate the full show, which usually goes up on his many YouTube channels.

He's one of the few names leveraging social media to keep the Kumawood dream in motion.

Dr Likee and Kyekyeku thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kyekyeku and Dr Likee's upcoming skit.

@iamnana_takyi said:

"Make nobody come talk me say , Lilwin fool pass am 😂😂😂😂"

@mrlamar01 wrote:

"It’s getting out of hands😂😂"

@TheMintSauce remarked:

"This is what Langabell meant when he said Tesla Owusu😂😂"

@theQueX noted:

"To be honest we’ve never had such intelligent comic in our country…. They’re so funny but don’t forget that they’re so intelligent to be able to replicate modern situations and pop culture references in their sketches…"

