A video of a young Ghanaian lady opening up on a red flag she would look out for in a guy has got people talking

The young lady explained that she would not consider dating a guy who eats gari and beans, aka Gobε

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed astonishment over the lady's preferences

A young Ghanaian lady has generated an online conversation after a video of her went viral on TikTok.

This comes after being asked during an interview about one red flag she would look out for in a potential partner.

Ghanaian lady confesses she guys who eat Gobε are red flags. Photo credit: @richkhob/TikTok

Without hesitation, the pretty lady said one turn-off she considered a red flag is a man who eats the popular Ghanaian delicacy gari and beans, also known as Gobε.

The lady's answer left the interviewer puzzled as he screamed in disbelief, trying to find out why she considered a guy who eats Gobε a red flag.

She could not buttress her earlier statement but maintained that she is not attracted to such guys and would not like to date one.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the young lady

Social media users who took to the video's comment section expressed their disappointment in the young lady.

Kofi Asiedu commented:

"Wob3 kom koraa na ne maame t)n bio."

Kinnice reacted:

"Sisterhood should talk to this girl before I vex."

flatearthsociety added:

"Then her boyfriend must been living in abroad."

Kelvin Kofi Marfo wrote:

"She don’t have what to say that be why."

Leonard Dave stated:

"Ahhhh someone to tell this girl something for me."

COLDEST indicated:

"I think she don't want to be in a relationship."

