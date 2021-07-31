GRA on its verified Instagram handle has issued a hilarious warning to Mrs Appiah, the beloved teacher of 9-year-old Oswald

This was after Oswald's Our Day letter went viral and he, together with his teacher, got showered with countless gifts

According to the GRA, Oswald is too young to pay tax but his teacher is not & should expect to hear from them soon

The Ghana Revenue Authority has reacted to the trending news of a nine-year-old boy named Oswald, writing a letter about his requests for Our Day celebrations items.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Oswald was showered with so many gifts beyond his imagination as over 50 companies came out to promise and donate different packages.

What GRA said

In a post after the grand exchange of gifts took place in Oswald's school, the GRA indicated on their verified Instagram handle that they were watching closely.

Oswald gets Numerous Gifts on his Our Day Credit: factsandtruths_official

Source: Twitter

In a rather hilarious post, they stated that although Oswald himself is too young to be taxed, his teacher who also received a lot of gifts must be ready for them.

In their own words followed by laughing emojis:

"This boy is too young for tax but somebody should tell Mrs Appiah to get ready for us"

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some reactions from Ghanaians to GRA's Instagram post

bradickson_ said:

Why do people sometimes don’t get what jokes are? It’s clear GRA was just playful with this even though gift tax is valid. They on some PR swag. Lol

james_kobby_brown mentioned:

Gyama mo yare . I pray when I get to Ghana one day to marry you people should come and say you want tax on the gift and you will see . Nkwasiasem benso no no. Have taken tax on the MPs loan, moa

wynta_maxwell indicated:

Kindly tax the 100 cedis voluntarily monthly contribution towards the national cathedral first. Previously, GRA was in the news after Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah's daughter

Previously, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) chased after Naa Dromo, the second daughter of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah.

The GRA was on the heels of Naa Dromo to collect tax on money she reportedly received at her wedding as a gift.

Naa Dromo tied the knot with Dr Samuel Nana Nimo in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

