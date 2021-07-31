Actress Victoria Lebene turned 31 years old on Friday, July 30

She issued a message along with photos on social media to mark the special day

The film star and her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, have toasted to her new age at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra

Popular actress, Victoria Lebene, clocked 31 years old on Friday, July 30, 2021, and she has toasted to the new age in style at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

The Ghanaian movie star and fashionista dedicated her social media pages to the special day, splashing photos of herself rocking a long ensemble with a high slit and gold earrings while showing off her legs on her brithday.

Birthday message

''My growth is rapid, and I don’t take it for granted. Celebrating life and the blessings upon my head! ⭐️IM A SHINNING STAR ⭐️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME,'' she posted along with the frames.

Cheers to growth and greatness - Victoria Lebene celebrates her 31st birthday with hubby Nkonkonsa. Image: Victoria Lebene

Her signature pose and smiles for the camera is breathtaking.

Toasting to new age

Victoria Lebene is still in a celebratory mood and is having fun with her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah of Nkonkonsa.com.

In a video sighted on her Instagram page, the couple toasts to her new age at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra.

''Cheers to growth, greatness, elevation, blessing, wisdom, and knowledge,'' said Victoria Lebene in the video.

Watch the video below;

In a previous post, YEN.com.gh reported that, actress and media personality Victoria Lebene has bagged a Bachelor's degree from the African University College of Communication (AUCC).

The actress was among graduands at AUCC's 17th graduation ceremony held on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Lebene, the wife of blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah a.k.a. Nkonkonsa, received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Development Communication.

