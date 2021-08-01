Actor Van Vicker has turned 44 years old today, Sunday, August 1, 2021

In celebration, Van Vicker has released some beautiful photos with his family

The photos have stirred loads of reactions from social media users

Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker has turned a year older today, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Born in 1977, Van Vicker has attained the age of 44.

In celebration of his birthday, Van Vicker has taken to social media to show off his beautiful family.

In new photos, the actor showed some of his lovely moments with his wife, Adwoa Vicker, and their three children.

Van Vicker is celebrating his 44th birthday Photo source: @iamvanvicker

Source: Instagram

The first of the photos had the family dressed in fine outfits and posing for a portrait with beautiful smiles.

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker expressed happiness that he was surrounded by love while glorifying God.

"It is my BIRTHDAY! I turn 44. I feel blessed, healthy, happy, and surrounded by love - The aVANgers. To God be the Glory," he said.

In a second photo, Van Vicker was sighted having breakfast with his family. He caption the photo as:

"The morning of the 1st #aVANgers."

Later, Van Vicker shared a photo without his family and asked followers to give it their own captions.

"Can I get a caption? Today is my bday, be nice. ," he pleaded.

Reactions

Van Vicker's photos have got many of his followers wishing him well on his birthday. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

reggierockstone711 said:

"BLESS THE VICKER!!! ."

adina_thembi said:

"Happy birthday Van!!!."

yvonnenelsongh said:

"Happy Birthday ."

princedavidosei said:

"Happy birthday Swaglord more blessings brother grow in grace ❤️."

kalybos1 said:

"Happy birthday, Maestro ."

giovani.caleb said:

"Happy birthday Senior. Bless you ."

Van Vicker graduates from AUCC

Van Vicker's birthday comes after the actor graduated from AUCC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications.

The actor graduated with first-class honours while also bagging awards as the best student in his course and department.

Sharing a photo from his graduation, Van Vicker told the touching story of how he has waited for many years to get a degree.

