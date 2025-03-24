Jordan Ayew continued his red-hot form for the Black Stars, bagging an impressive hattrick of assists as the Black Stars dismantled Madagascar on Monday night.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The 33-year-old, who has led the Black Stars as substantive captain for the first time against Chad, was on hand to spur the four-time African champions to another handsome win.

Jordan Ayew bags a hat-trick of assists in 60 minutes. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

While he didn't get his name on the scoresheet, Jordan was directly involved in all three goals scored by Otto Addo's men inside 60 minutes.

First, he delivered a sumptuous cross from a set-piece in the 11th minute which was met by Thomas Partey for the opening goal of the match.

The Leicester City forward then used a similar tactic in the 54th minute, this time he delivered another pinpoint cross from a corner kick which met the head of Partey to double Ghana's lead.

He then conjured yet another playmaking magic when he drove through the heart of midfield before setting up Mohammed Kudus, who made no mistake to score from close range.

Source: YEN.com.gh