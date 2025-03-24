Mohammed Kudus has scored his first goal in over a year for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers

The West Ham United player scored as the Black Stars strolled to victory against Madagascar in Morocco

The Black Stars currently lead Group I and are favourites to secure qualification to the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has netted his first goal in over a year for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder finished a Jordan Ayew pass as the Black Stars take a commanding lead against the Bareas.

Kudus added Ghana's third after a brace of headers from Arsenal star Thomas Partey at either side of the half.

The West Ham star had not scored for the Black Stars since his brace against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on January 18, 2024.

It took him 431 days to find the back of the net for the national team as the Black Stars continue their quest for a place at the World Cup next year.

Kudus had come under pressure following Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, but he turned up the clock, starring in the two games in the qualifiers in March.

The Black Stars opened a five-point gap at the top of the table but that could be closed when Comoros engages Chad on Tuesday.

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana chase fifth World Cup appearance

After an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Bareas, Ghana now sit top of Group I with a five point gap.

Two wins in the next international break could guarantee the Black Stars a place at the global showpiece in 2026.

The Black Stars thumped Chad 5-0 in Accra last Friday to add to the 3-0 win over Madagascar.

The West Africans first qualified for the World Cup in 2006, where they made it to the last 16 of the competition in Germany.

Four years later in South Africa, Ghana became the third African country to reach the last 8 of the competition, losing on penalties to Uruguay in the quarter-final.

However, the team had an ill-fated competition in Brazil in 2014, as the Black Stars' tournament ended at the group stage following huge controversy. The team threatened to boycott the competition over unpaid bonuses.

After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia, Ghana returned to the World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

Partey nets brace in Madagascar win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey scored a brace to power the Black Stars into a comfortable lead in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Morocco.

The deputy Black Stars captain met a swinging cross from Jordan Ayew to put Ghana in the lead after 11 minutes.

The 31-year-old then doubled the advantage after the break after meeting another cross from Ayew.

