Gospel singer Diana Hamilton has spoken against the trend of young people focusing on church at the expense of school and work

The singer shared her take on the trend in a recent interview with advice for young people seeking to grow their spirituality

She argued that it was best for such people to strike a healthy balance between self-development and spiritual growth

Award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton has encouraged young people to strike a healthy balance between their faith, education, and career.

Diana Hamilton advocates for a healthy balance between faith, education and career. Photo source: Facebook/DianaHamilton

Source: Facebook

The issue of young students overindulging in church and spiritual activities at the expense of school and work has been a sensitive topic for many years.

In a recent interview, the seasoned gospel performer and 2021 TGMA Artiste of the Year weighed in on the issue arguing that excessive time in the church especially for students and career entrants can be counterproductive.

She cited a scenario of a young person she encountered who was bent on focusing on the things of God and charitable work while depending on their parents.

"I asked her with what money? The dress you're wearing, your mum bought it. You need to be able to buy your own show before you can think of buying a shoe for someone else."

"But if you're going to be in the church all the time, and not focusing on your education, not learning how to interact with people, not learinig how to work in the corporate world, not knowing the route to take, you will be in this position where you're being taken care of ten years sown the line and still be saying you want to help the needy while you're the needy. You camt give what you don't have."

She also bemoaned the culture of young women using church rehearsals as an excuse not to understudy their parents at home, leaving a crucial part of their upbringing to chance.

Diana Hamilton is one of Ghana's most successful gospel artistes. She has worked with top stars across the continent including Nigeria's Mercy Chinwo.

However, the gospel star works as a registered nurse in the UK where she lives with her husband and two kids.

Her submission on youth development garnered significant traction on social media.

Netizens react to Diana Hamilton's take

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Hamilton's recent message to the youth.

@bigquammy05 said:

"I will always love Aunty Diana. One of the realest gospel ministers of our time."

@dfwEddie wrote

"Real, people be doing church church, hmm nyame bey3 hmm nyame bey3, but them no dey put effort work."

@bi_smart_wai remarked:

"This is what we need in this country."

@HonourKwaku shared:

"I don’t know which church is the basis for the argument but spiritual need is fundamental in the human build up. Besides how many hours do we spend in church? No wealthy person stems from a weak spirituality. Being it Christian, Muslim, Buddhism etc. Balance is key though."

@eagleyez7 noted:

"She's so right. I mean how do you financially support the church if you're broke and relying on the church for support."

Source: YEN.com.gh