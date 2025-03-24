Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian singer Davido were captured chatting at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party

The two musicians met backstage at the event months after Sarkodie subtly jabbed Davido in his controversial Brag song

Many social media users used their friendly conversation as evidence that there was no feud between the two musicians

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Nigerian singer Davido connected months after the former's controversial Brag song was released on May 9, 2024.

Davido, Sarkodie link up at RNAQ's bday

Davido and Sarkodie met backstage at Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday party held on March 22, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

In the viral video, they were seen conversing and exchanging pleasantries in a jovial way with the Nigerian musician even putting his head on the Ghanaian performer's shoulder.

The event was attended by various prominent personalities from Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and other African and foreign countries.

Sarkodie mounted the stage at the extravagant birthday party to perform his top-charting current and old songs.

He also performed with sensational Ghanaian singer Efya as they thrilled the crowd with their songs such as Saara, I'm In Love With You and others.

Davido also performed at Quaye's 40th party birthday as he thrilled guests with back-to-back hit songs, both old and new. He also mounted the stage with Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Reactions to Sarkodie and Davido's link-up

Many Ghanaians in the comments section used the interaction to state that there was no feud between the two musicians.

They explained that despite Sarkodie subtly jabbing Davido in his Brag song, it did not result in any form of feud between the two.

Below are the reactions to the viral video of the duo connecting at Richard Nii Armah Qauye's grand 40th birthday party:

@seanelhadji said:

"There was NO beef ! Rap battles is part of the hip hop culture, not an emblem for beef. How can Davido beef Sark? They are not even in the same league. C’mon! Stop this agenda abeg, its dead on delivery!"

@KobbySarkces said:

"I think they squashed it when sark went to Nigeria sometime to perform I think that was last year or so when he was on tour I think."

@michaelblakka said:

"Sarkodie and Davido no get any beef biaa shun dey lie and if it be sekof brag song you’re saying that then you’re a delusional nye bro 🤣🤣🤣."

@Makavelli_0 said:

"I was expecting MDK and OBO’s video, they have to squash whatever they call it and drop that song."

@realest_lakers said:

"They never had beef !Dremo dissing sark for clout not mean say sark get beef with Davido."

@JayBlaqSarkcess said:

There was no beef in the first place man! You people like beef mater for Gh too much 😆BRAG wasn’t a beef song in the first place.

@squareher said:

"There was no beef. People just didn't understand the name drop."

Kennedy Agyapong Jr. parties at RNAQ's bday

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kennedy Agyapong's son made an appearance at the 40th birthday celebration of Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

In a video from the event held in the capital city, Accra, he was seen dressed in all-black, dancing, singing, and mingling with the guests.

Kennedy Jnr's presence sparked mixed reactions, since his father was ordered to pay $18 million in damages to Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

