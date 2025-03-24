Ibrahim Mahama in a video that went viral went on a luxury boat ride, sparking reactions from Ghanaians who were impressed by his wealth

In the video, the famous millionaire was calmly seated in the boat which was docked at the shore of a large river

Ibrahim Mahama was casually dressed in a simple outfit, wearing a plain t-shirt and a pair of black pants

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has stirred reactions on social media after a video of him on a luxury boat ride went viral.

Ibrahim Mahama cruises on a boat. Photo source: ibrahim_mahama71

Source: Instagram

The CEO of Engineers and Planners (E&P) was seen seated calmly in a docked boat at the shore of a large river, dressed in a plain T-shirt and black pants.

Many Ghanaians reacted to the video, with some admiring his wealth and lifestyle. Ibrahim Mahama has a penchant for luxury and his expensive taste came to the fore when he added a new private jet to his collection.

Ibrahim Mahama was the first individual in Ghana to own a private jet. His previous jet, a Bombardier 604 named Dzata, gained attention in 2014. He regularly used the aircraft until recently when observers noticed a change in his fleet.

In addition to the private jet, the businessman has also acquired a luxury Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6. He took the vehicle to the Volta Region, where he joined his brother and other dignitaries to visit communities affected by flooding.

Videos from the visit showed Ibrahim Mahama making a grand entrance into Agavedzi in the expensive Mercedes-Benz. The video of his beautiful boat has equally generated more buzz around his opulent lifestyle.

Ibrahim Mahama the wealthy Ghanaian businessman. Photo source: ibrahim_mahama71

Source: UGC

Ibrahim Mahama's boat cruise impresses fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

panamera commented:

"I wish I was part of that family..errrh let's wish them all the best ..honestly Mahama family are very humble and respectful.🙏"

Abdulaziz wrote:

"MAA SHA ALLAH, may the Almighty Allah protect this humble being, and I hope I will be included in his HAJJ beneficiaries of his Year's HAJJ program Inn Shaa Allah."

JACK TORONTO said:

"Almighty Allah, please kindly bless your beloved son Ibrahim Mahama and send your powerful angels to protect him and his family at all times for me."

Samuel Aryee commented:

"INDEED GOD IS NOT DONE WITH MAHAMA'S, GOD IS JUST ABOUT DOING THE GREATEST IN UR LIFE, GHANAIANS ARE HAPPY 😀 HAVING YOU AS OUR OWN AND WE APPRECIATE ❤️💯 PERCENT."

Banks Nba said:

"This is the kind of life most of us wish to life when we hit our late 40s. A very simple and peaceful life."

Kojo. Shades wrote:

"This man is blessed, he started not today. Better ask former President Kuffour."

Source: YEN.com.gh