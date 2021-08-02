A group of students from a rural area in Ghana celebrated their Our Day with raw rice in a video that has gone viral

Although the pupils studied under trees and clearly did not have much, they were seen beaming with joy in the video

Ghanaians have been sharing their profound thoughts on this

A touching video has gathered massive reactions on social media as it showed the moment a group of students in Ghana studying under trees, celebrated their Our Day

The footage shared by the famous Teacher Kwadwo which ended up going viral saw the students looking happy whilst they gulped down what appeared to be rice without meat or fish.

Although they could not afford much, the students were seen managing the little they had with great joy, which has warmed many hearts on social media.

What Ghanaians are saying

Rahman Saeed Abdur Bussim mentioned:

This is how most of the big guys in our societies started but the problem is that they forget their roots when they are finally up there. God is our Anchor

Jstcalme Boat indicated:

Frankly, the god of Oswald will never locate them because the rich always associate themselves with the rich. Sadly the poor will always continue to wallow in poverty. Unless the poor become rich by what ever means necessary but not by the intervention of the god of Oswald, then that rich can change the lives of it's dependants

Yakubu Salifu Salid commented:

Happiness is created! Their mothers dancing at the back is everything! Watch these kids out, God is the helper.

Meanwhile, luck has smiled on an underprivileged schoolboy who went viral on social media with his 'Our Day' photo.

The boy, identified as Daniel, was spotted in the viral photo eating fufu uring his school's 'Our Day' celebrations.

Being an unusual choice of food for such occasions, Daniel's photo caught the attention and started to trend online.

Amid the trend, a man on social media decided to offer some help to Daniel and thus asked social media users to help locate him.

