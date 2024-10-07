Three Ghanaian ladies involved in road maintenance have triggered reactions on social media

The video of the ladies working with joy and passion has many left people feeling inspired

Three Ghanaian ladies have inspired many people following their decision to form a group aimed at maintaining roads across the country.

Dubbed The Street Girls, the road maintenance group seeks to improve efficient transportation networks and road conditions.

Three Ghanaian ladies form group to maintain roads in Ghana. Photo credit: @street.girls8/TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted on TikTok showed the three ladies in their working gear busily patching some potholes on the road.

The seriousness with which the ladies worked on the untarred roads made it obvious that they had been involved in road maintenance for some time.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 5000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the ladies for working hard

Social media users who commented on the video praised the young ladies for choosing to be involved in road maintenance.

Falcon101 reacted:

"The universe is waking Ghanaians up. God bless."

Anthony commented:

"Barrier-kokrobite road is really in a bad state! God bless you girls."

JUSTICENII KWEIQUAYE stated:

"Good initiative..if ever area will have a group like this Ghana will be safe , clean and neat .. God bless you ladies."

KINGOFTHEBEE'S added:

"Thank you and God bless you does not buy pad, please send them some money."

Straight Bullet added:

"Oman no mu ayɛden papa ooo menuanom mmaa enfa wai."

stage-3 indicated:

"Go girl, we love you and we hope to see more of your support in society."

Lady delights working as a sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriella Adu, a young Ghanaian lady, has no regrets about her work as an auto paint sprayer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Blackkjoy's YouTube page, Gabriella said she developed an interest in the work after she completed Junior High School.

The JHS leaver said she could do most of the work but still needed to learn a few things.

