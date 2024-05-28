An unnamed philanthropist has given the Agbeve R/C Basic School a complete makeover, changing it from an old block to a modern building

The classrooms of the newly renovated school building are fitted with modern desks and boards to make teaching and learning more fun

Netizens have been left in awe of the beauty of the new Agbeve R/C Basic School after videos dropped on TikTok

The Agbeve R/C Basic, in the Volta Region, has been given a massive facelift befitting of a modern school building.

From the images seen, the building could arguably be considered the most beautiful public basic school in Ghana, at the moment, thanks to renovation work carried out recently.

The newly renovated Agbeve R/C Basic School

In a video of the newly commissioned school building making rounds on social media, the classrooms are fitted with quality modern desks and office stationeries.

The floor has been beautifully designed with wooden tiles instead of ceramic ones to protect the kids from slipping.

One of the classrooms in the video shared on TikTok by @anitasosustarks1 had a huge flat-screen monitor alongside a white marker board.

According to @anitasosustarks1, who claimed to be a teacher in the school, the renovation work was funded by an unnamed native of the Agbeve land with support from the community members.

"Agbeve R/C Basic School is a public/government school located in the Volta region of Ghana, Agbeve. The school was renovated by a native of the town with the help of the community members not by the effort of the government or any political party," caption of the video read

Watch the video below.

Netizens were impressed by what they saw in the video

Netizens who came across the video shared by @anitasosustarks1 seemed very impressed.

Reactions to the video, which had garnered over 35.1k likes and 1.2k comments, as of the the time of drafting this report, are compiled below.

Nanawankoso said:

"This is how Ghanaian public schools should be."

Prince kwadwo Osei also said:

"God bless President Akufo Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP for this beautiful edifice. it is possible."

Anita Sosu Starks replied:

"Not by their effort. The school was renovated by a native of the town with the help of the community members as well."

The Real News commented:

"Those in Accra will think it’s Dubai."

Portia Akua Achiaa also commented:

"Thought it was a foreign country till I saw Aban jersey."

Korshie reacted"

"Wow, this kind of Classroom if you teach, students will understand 98%."

Ghanaian billionaire donates classroom block to alma mater

In a related development. YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian billionaire, Opanyin Kwame Wadie, has handed over a classroom block to his former school.

The school was built in honour of Opanyin Kwame Wadie's wife and as part of his 70th birthday celebration.

The chief and people of Nkwatia thronged the premises of the school to support the handing-over ceremony.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

