Lady Gets Stuck in Bolt as Boyfriend Doesn't Show up to pay for her Lorry Fare

A video is making waves on social media as it shows the moment a young lady was unable to pay for her own transport fare

In the footage, the lady was said to have been stuck in the car for more than an hour because her boyfriend was not picking up his phone

Many social media users have been expressing mixed reactions to the video

A beautiful lady has been captured in a video after she was unable to pay for her transportation for more than an hour after her trip had been ended by her Bolt driver.

In a video that was originally shared on the Twitter handle of @hassansasman, the lady pleaded with the driver to call her boyfriend so he comes to settle the bill.

According to the lady, she works as a video vixen and is known by many people and this makes many people wonder why she was not carrying any money.

Watch the video below:

What social media users are saying

Below were some interesting reactions Twitter users expressed after viewing the video.

@Mima_Gif indicated:

But the girl wasn’t trying anything harsh, she was like pleading trying to make the driver reason with her, he should have reasoned with her Nd not video this, All I see is a damsel in distress

@G_Samito said:

This video is absolutely unnecessary. They could resolve this without cameras.. But wait! If there was no video and she turns against him, nobody might even believe this driver waited this long or this is what happened.

@hassansasman mentioned:

The replies and quotes here are disappointing. I understand how this must be frustrating for the driver, but I think this harassment was unnecessary. She wasn't even saying she didn't want to pay. She's probably ghosted on, or her host genuinely just hasn't seen her calls.

Meanwhile, a young lady who calls herself Call Me Freaky Nurse Cindy on Twitter with the handle @Cindyy_Fabzs, has caused a stir after making a strong assertion.

In a post on her handle, Cindy indicated that anyone who is above 26 years old and cannot boast of more than GHc 7,000 (500,000 Naira) in their bank account has no purpose in life.

A quick glance through Cindy's pictures shows that the lady who appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s is doing quite well for herself financially.

