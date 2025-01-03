A video of a Ghanaian trader opening up on the impact of the Kantamanto Market fire on her business has got people talking

She confessed that she took a loan to stock her shop and was now in a dilemma on how to pay back the loan now that the shop had been destroyed by fire

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared sympathised with the affected Kantamanto Market fire victims

A Ghanaian trader has been dealt a big blow after a ravaging fire destroyed goods and property in the Kantamanto Market.

One of the affected victims has left many people sad after she lamented that she now finds herself in a difficult situation and does not know what the future holds following the destruction of her shop.

Ghanaian lady sheds tears as she opens up on taking a loan to stock her shop. Photo credit: @Ghanaweb TV/YouTube @ThoughtPillow/X

Source: UGC

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the elderly Ghanaian woman who spoke in an interview disclosed that she was a widow making ends meet from selling her goods at the Kantamanto Market.

She added that she recently took a loan to stock her shop and never envisaged that such a disaster would befall her.

The interview ended abruptly as the lady was overcome with sorrow and wept over the fire disaster.

"I took a loan to stock my shop, and now this has happened. I am a widow. What do I do now? How do I pay my loan?" she added.

Appeal for government support

Another trader who also spoke in the video urged the government to visit the affected victims and provide them with financial support so that they could start all over again.

"I have been here for 40 years. I have nowhere to go. We are pleading with the government to give us money so we can start our businesses all over again.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 1,800 likes and 14 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort victims of Kantamanto Market fire

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section sympathised with the victims affected by the market fire.

OtfJhamil indicated:

"So if Fire Service no get water why did they come in the first place."

nana_ama226 indicated:

"Kantamanto has been burning for 4 years, Ghanaian should stop this madness."

Pee remarked:

"Ghanaian women have a lot of money ooo after they said ghana is different to live mmmm."

jimmy12ja added:

"You people should stop putting on the door step of NDC."

Great is thy faithfulness

"This is the change u wanted."

Man loses new boutique to fire

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man could not hide his frustration after his shop was destroyed by fire on New Year's Day.

He took to TikTok to vent his frustration, where he showed the aftermath of his shop and also talked about the goods and property lost due to the unfortunate incident.

He said an eyewitness report indicated that the fire that razed his shop was started by someone who set off firecrackers to celebrate the festive season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh