Ibrahim Mahama, in a video that surfaced on social media, took an expensive Honda Gold Wing motorcycle for a spin

In the video, the Engineers & Planners boss impressed onlookers as he rode the motorcycle, which cost over GH¢400k

The video was recorded and shared on TikTok, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians praised the multi-millionaire

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners, was spotted riding a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle worth over GH¢400,000 in a video shared on social media.

Ibrahim Mahama rides an expensive Honda Gold Wing. Photo source: mmm2662

Source: Instagram

The footage, recorded by an onlooker, showed Ibrahim Mahama handling the luxury bike joyfully, riding it in circles and impressing those who witnessed the moment.

The Honda Gold Wing is one of Honda’s flagship motorcycles and has gained popularity for its performance and luxury. The expensive bike features high-end materials on both the front and rear seats, making it a symbol of style and comfort. Aside from its premium design, it also boasts advanced features, making it one of the most sought-after motorcycles in its class.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, went viral and caught the attention of many Ghanaians, who praised the business mogul for his motor riding skills and love for luxury automobiles. Many of them also admired his lifestyle and success, regarding him as a role model and an inspiration.

Ibrahim Mahama has become known for owning several luxury cars, including BMWs and Mercedes-Benz models. He also owns multiple private jets and recently added a new jet to his collection, further showing his love for luxury.

Ghanaians praise Ibrahim Mahama for motorbike

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nana Appiah Boateng said:

"Money go sweet, how does he manage to drive all this cars, I can’t even afford fuel with just two."

Strong woman reacted:

"Time when I sleep I see this man on my dream I know that one day I'll meet this month I really love her so much that god bless yo.

Sulemana Abass said:

"I like this man too much may Allah bless him and his family and protect him from all bad people amen."

Mohammed commented:

"Alhamdulillah am happy for him and I pray to the most high God to bless me like this man."

soljasongs said:

"But Ibrahim he be simple man oo see his house no serious esthetics oo."

William vuga commented:

"May God bless me a quarter quarter of this man Ibrahim mahama Amen.🙏"

