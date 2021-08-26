Keche Joshua shows kindness as he assists old man pushing wheelbarrow in video

Keche Joshua of Keche music group fame has shown that he has a big heart

Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua, known in real life as Joshua Kojo Ampah, has shown his compassionate side by stopping by the road to help an old man on the street.

In a new video making rounds on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Keche Joshua of the Keche music fame was seen chasing after the old man on the street.

The old man was seen pushing a wheelbarrow which was stacked with full bags of sachet water.

Seeing that the man was struggling with the weight of the water under the scorching sun, the musician showed kindness by deciding to lend a helping hand to the man.

It appeared the old man did not want to accept the offer from the musician to help him and kept pushing the wheelbarrow.

It was only after the No Dulling singer managed to convince the man that he did not mean any harm that the old man halted and allowed Joshua to take over.

Keche Joshua was seen pushing the heavy wheelbarrow as the old man rested from the daunting task.

The musician, at a point, was seen struggling with the weight - an indication that the old man was going over and beyond to complete the task.

It is yet to be known if Keche Joshua assisted the man to his destination or just decided to help him cover some of his distance.

