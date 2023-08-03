Disappointments in love relationships have led many people to do some unthinkable things with their lives

But for Michelle Gwatimba, after her husband broke her heart, she decided to go into farming so she could earn a living for herself and her children

The mother of two said she does not regret going into farming since the venture has proven to be profitable

When Michelle Gwatimba was growing up she did not think she will become a farmer even though she was not certain which career path she wanted to follow.

Young Michelle was so unsure of a career choice that she kept changing her mind about what work she would do when she grew up. After secondary education, she attended a university in Malaysia where she offered Business Information Systems.

By the end of her first year, Michelle realised that she did not want to chart a career path in Information Systems.

Michelle Gwatimba said her heartbreak experience which led her to farming has made her realise how strong she is Photo credit: @Wodemaya Source: YouTube

She got married after school and had two boys. Her husband broke her heart and left her on her own. That was when Michelle decided to be a farmer.

The Harare-born woman said the heartbreak and two other reasons made her decide to get into farming.

Michelle told Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya that she started farming because she needed an escape after the heartbreak. She also felt the need to continue her father's legacies which included farming and she loved to help people.

"What better way to help people than to feed them?" she asked.

Michelle admitted that she had cried several times after her heartbreak, especially close to a dam used for irrigation on the farm. However, not all the tears are those of sorrow.

"There is a lot of crying that has already happened here...I think this dam is probably full of my tears. But not only of sorrow. There is a lot of tears of gratitude, of happiness, the things that I have achieved that I didn't think I could achieve over the last three years."

Michelle said through her experiences; she learnt that she was stronger than she thought.

Family contributions to the farm

The female farmer admitted that she could not have achieved all she had without help from others, especially her family.

Her late father purchased the land she farms on. After he died, nothing was happening on the ground since her mother had an office job and her siblings were overseas.

But her siblings and a Brother-in-law supported her financially while her mother visited the farm often to help in diverse ways.

She has a farm manager who sees the daily activities on the farm.

Watch the video below:

