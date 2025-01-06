Ghana international Andre Ayew chose not to celebrate after scoring a consolation for Le Havre in their defeat to Marseille

Ayew spent most of his career at Marseille before moving to England to join Swansea City in the summer of 2015.

He enjoyed the most successful run in his career playing for the French giants, where he won several trophies

Andre Ayew found the net against his former club, Olympique Marseille, during a Ligue 1 clash on Sunday night but refrained from celebrating out of respect.

The former Ghana captain scored his first goal of the 2024-25 season for Le Havre AC in a tough outing, as his team endured a crushing 5-1 defeat at the Stade Orange Vélodrome.

Marseille dominated from the outset, racing to a 3-0 halftime lead with goals from Valentin Rongier, Bilal Nabir, and Neal Maupay.

Their momentum carried into the second half, with Elye Wahi and Ulisses Garcia extending the scoreline to 5-0.

Le Havre managed to salvage some pride late in the game when Ayew headed home a pinpoint cross from Antoine Joujou in the 85th minute, per Ghanasoccernet.

The goal highlighted Ayew’s experience and composure, even in a struggling side fighting to avoid relegation.

Despite the heavy loss, Ayew’s first goal of the season offered a glimmer of hope for Le Havre, who remain near the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings.

With 10 appearances this season, the former Nottingham Forest forward will aim to inspire his teammates as they look to climb out of the relegation zone in the crucial weeks ahead.

Why Ayew refused to celebrate

Ayew’s decision not to celebrate stems from his deep connection to Olympique Marseille, where he began his senior club career and spent eight memorable years before departing to join Swansea City in the summer of 2015.

Nearly a decade later, the forward returned to the Stade Vélodrome with Le Havre and scored against his former club.

However, out of respect for Marseille and the role they played in his career, Ayew refrained from celebrating his goal, a gesture that underscored his enduring admiration for the club.

The former West Ham star made 209 appearances for Marseille, scoring over 60 goals for the French giants.

Ayew receives warm welcome from Marseille fans

After the match, YEN.com.gh reported that fans of Marseille were spotted applauding the Ghanian as he warmed up with his Le Havre teammates. Ayew also took a moment to appreciate the fans.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a successful career at the Stade Velodrome where he won two French League Cup and three French Super Cup titles.

The Ghana captain is revered in France for his league exploits, where he starred for various clubs, including Lorient and Arles-Avignon.

Ayew has the record for most appearances by a Ghanaian in France, with 288 caps, surpassing his legendary father, Abedi Pele, per Transfermarkt.

Ayew showcases luxury car on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayew celebrated his 35th birthday on December 17, 2024, with an outpouring of love from fans on social media.

He also received warm wishes from the football community, including messages from the Confederation of African Football, the Ghana Football Association, and other notable organizations.

