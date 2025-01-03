A video of some Ashesi University discussing their school fees has surfaced on social media, sparking reactions online

In the video, each of the students gave a rough figure of how much the parents paid over per semester for their fees

The video garnered mixed reactions on social media with many Ghanaians thronging the comment section to share their views

Students of Ashesi University have shed light on the cost of enrolling at one of Ghana's premier private universities.

According to the students, who were speaking during an interview on the Act Your Age Podcast, the fees for a semester range between GH¢23,000 and GH¢32,000, depending on the programme and course load.

Ashesi University students state how much they pay per semester. Photo credit: @actyourage_pod/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video excerpt of the Act Your Age Podcast, sighed by YEN.com.gh on TikTok a female alumnus of the prestigious university said any time her dad paid the fees she showed her the receipt for confirmation.

The young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said her father paid between GH¢23,000 and GH¢28,000 during her final year at Ashesi University.

"The year I was graduating, I think we were paying GH¢28,000 per semester...because in my final year, I was doing fewer courses, sometimes they would take a bit off because you are doing fewer course. So it could be, at the time, it could anywhere between GH¢23,000 and GH¢28,000 per semester, she said.

Also speaking on the podcast, a male former student of the university, suggested that he paid more, indicating that his father paid around GH¢32,000.

These fees, according to the students did not include accommodation, feeding and other expenses.

"Education is pricey especially if you want quality education. This is how much Ashesi University Students are paying per semester here in Ghana," a caption accompanying the video read.

Ashesi University is a private, non-profit and non-sectarian institution of higher learning.

The university, which is located at Berekuso in the Eastern Region of Ghana, was founded in 2002 by Dr Patrick Awuah.

The school is known for its rigorous academic programs, innovative approach to education, and strong focus on leadership and entrepreneurship.

Reactions to the Ashesi University student's video

Netizens, upon coming across the video, thronged the comment section to share their views.

@skrrpaw12 said:

"It’s more than double of that now."

@Act Your Age Podcast replied:

"Oh wow…your parents are doing well."

@Mr. Niceness also said:

"Let the poor breathe."

@Act Your Age Podcast replied:

"Go and breathe in a public school, private is not for you."

@nomis wrote:

"28k per semester not even yearly...wow their parents must be doing really well."

Ashesi University students build a farming incubator

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that two students at Ashesi University, Daniel Amoshie and Munashe Nyazenga, built an insect farming incubator.

According to the students, the incubator was developed to assist small-scale farmers.

Daniel Amoshie is an Electrical Engineering student while Munashe Nyazenga reads Computer Engineering.

The duo reportedly farmers and faced a difficult challenge during the Covid-19.

This informed the idea to build the incubator to address the challenges that they encountered.

Source: YEN.com.gh