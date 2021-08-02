A young police officer, Sandra Asiedu, has been found dead in her room at Damongo in the Savannah Region

Initial reports have suggested she was stabbed to death by her jealous boyfriend who visited her from Obuasi

New information emerging online suggests that the suspected killer left a note in the room of the deceased

The note which was written in red ink has popped up and it talks about love and death

The suspected killer of police constable Sandra Asiedu reportedly left a note in her room after the act.

According to reports, the note was found in Asiedu's room while her remains were being conveyed to the morgue.

Asiedu, a general constable at Damongo on the West Gonja District of Savannah Region was found dead at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Initial reports indicated that Asiedu's boyfriend was suspected to have stabbed her to death making him the prime suspect.

An Adomonline.com report sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that a kitchen knife was found in Asiedu's room alongside the note which was left on the wall by the alleged killer.

The note which was said to have been written in red ink reportedly read:

"We love together we die together.”

Police hunt for boyfriend

The police have mounted a search for the boyfriend who has absconded and cannot be found.

The boyfriend has been declared wanted by the police after it emerged that he had traveled all the way from Obuasi to visit the deceased.

Following the reports, photos of the young man have popped up on social media. The photos are being circulated by social media users for the young man to be apprehended.

Clash with rival

The suspicion of the boyfriend comes after Asiedu's landlord, Mahama Zakariah, was reported to have stated that that the boyfriend, upon his arrival, suspected Asiedu to be cheating.

He suspected a relationship between Asiedu and an unnamed soldier and he is reported to have gone to the 'rival' to engage him in a scuffle.

It was after the scuffle with the soldier and the confusion it brought that h came to Asiedu's house to attack her.

