The boyfriend of police constable Sandra Asiedu allegedly killed her over infidelity, new reports emerging suggest.

According to a MyNewsGH report, the suspected boyfriend committed the crime over his suspicion that Asiedu was seeing another man.

Asiedu, a general constable at Damongo on the West Gonja District of Savannah Region was found dead at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Photo source: @asieduandra057

Source: Instagram

Initial reports indicated that Asiedu's boyfriend was suspected to have stabbed her to death making him the prime suspect.

The boyfriend was reported to have visited the deceased from Obuasi but had bolted.

Citing an interviewing by Asiedu's landlord, Mahama Zakariah, on Bole-based Nkilgi FM, MyNewsGH reported that the boyfriend, upon his arrival, suspected Asiedu to be cheating.

He suspected a relationship between Asiedu and an unnamed soldier and he is reported to have gone to the 'rival' to engage him in a scuffle.

It was after the scuffle with the soldier and the confusion it brought that h came to Asiedu's house to attack her.

Source: Yen