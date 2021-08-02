The death of Police General Constable Sandra Aseidu has been widely circulated in the media

She was found dead at her residence in Damongo on Sunday, August 2021

Sandra Asiedu was reportedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend who had come to visit her from Obuasi

Police Constable Sandra Asiedu, stationed at Damongo in the Savannah Region, was found dead at her residence under bizarre conditions after she was not seen in a while.

Preliminary reports coming in from the scene alleged that Sandra Aseidu was stabbed by her boyfriend for unknown reasons.

A police report, based on the testament of Sandra's landlord, Mahama Zakariah, her boyfriend came from Obuasi to visit her and allegedly committed the crime.

Constable Sandra was spotted dressed in boxer shorts and a ladies vest lying in a supine position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck when her door was forced open.

Police in the region have launched a manhunt for the suspect and called on residents to volunteer information to assist them to apprehend him.

The landlord further said in the morning, they realised the deceased did not come out and so he decided to inform the police.

YEN.com.gh has chanced upon photos and a video of the deceased police officer and they show that she was full of life and that she really loved her man.

