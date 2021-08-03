The long-awaited Fix The Country demonstration was finally held on August 4, 2021, in Accra, with thousands of young people in Ghana showing up to pour out their frustrations.

YEN.com.gh has put together seven of the most touching moments from the demonstration that will likely remain in the minds of Ghanaians for a long time to come.

1. 72-year-old woman weeping

Akosua Yeboah after being asked the reason behind her cry answered that the country has changed and the hardship is so much.

According to Akosua, her children are not able to provide for her anytime she asks for something from them.

2. Senior citizen seen with his walking stick on the demonstration

When he was spoken to, the aged man said he is putting up the fight not for himself but for his children yet unborn

3. Expression of rage

A protestor was seen expressing high emotions of anger during the protest with his unprintable words on a placard

4. Touching message to man's mother

A young man's placard that has stirred emotions on social media indicated suggested that he may not return home alive but his mother should take heart because it is all for Ghana.

5. Pastor narrating why he joined the campaign

The headpastor and ordained minister of God, Apostle Daniel Agyei, stirred reactions on social media after a statement he made at the #FixTheCountry protest.

According to him, he joined the protest because his members cannot pay tithes and offerings.

6. Protestor seen wailing

In this scenario, the story behind the picture never got told but a lot of people were moved by the fact that a woman who sells at the market would express so much pain during the demonstration

7. Protestor lying on the street

The picture of a demonstrator having no trouble dirtying his clothes during the protest shows how passionate many people were about the issues being raised.

The Fix The Country demonstration finally came off after a long battle between the conveners of the protest and the authorities.

Initially, the conveners had planned that they were set to hit the street on May 9, 2021, as YEN.com.gh earlier reported.

They wrote to the police to notify them of their intention to storm the streets of the capital in demand of an end to the excruciating hardships in the country.

