Meet the Fearless Ethiopian Man who Happily Lives with His Domesticated Hyenas

Abbas Yusuf has been nicknamed The Hyena Man for living with five hyenas at his home

The young man has trained the animals to behave like dogs, and they even take turns in eating what he provides

The Ethiopian learnt the skills from his father and is keeping the 200-year-old tradition alive

A man in Ethiopia has left many stunned with his somehow crazy idea of living with some of the world's most feared animals.

Abbas Yussuf with the scary animals he calls pets. Photo: National Geographic/ Brian Lehmann

Abbas Yusuf, who has been nicknamed The Hyena Man, lives with five hyenas and has been able to train them properly to be as obedient as a dog.

According to National Geographic, Abbas learnt the skills from his father, Yusuf Mume, who, in the start, would throw scraps at the animals to lure them away from his livestock.

Abbas kept the tradition alive, and it has turned into a popular tourist attraction, with the city having lived with the animals for years now.

Nations Geographic reports that there have been no reports of a hyena attack for over 200 years.

The young man has named all his hyenas and even makes them perform for tourists with a special dialect that helps him woo them.

He feeds them meet that he can find, and at times they feed on the town's landfill as they always wait to hear the garbage truck offloading.

Man playing with lionesses

In a similar story, a man demonstrated that even wild animals may be kept as pets.

The Arabian man keeps two big lionesses as pets and showcases them on social media at every point in time.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the man was at it again. This time, he played with the big cats on a bed.

In the trending video that sent cold shivers down the spine of many who watched it, the Arab man showed no iota of fear as the lionesses move about on the bed.

At a point in the clip, he beckoned the cameraman to touch the lion, to which the person refused.

In what came as a shock to viewers, he went ahead to kiss one of the lionesses and even put his left arm into the mouth of one as if daring it to have a bite.

